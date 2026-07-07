Kaelen Culpepper Goes Back on Injured List With Glute Injury
Kaelen Culpepper (glute) is going back on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with the same glute injury that he missed time with last month, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. In addition to aggravating his glute injury, Culpepper hasn't played for the Saints in the last week after he was hit by a pitch on his hand last week. It's unclear how long the 23-year-old will be out of action on the farm with his latest glute injury, but it definitely pushes back his potential timetable for an MLB debut this year. We've been hyping Culpepper as one of the best infield prospects to stash in fantasy leagues this year, as the former 21st overall pick in 2024 out of Kansas State University has hit .272/.376/.492 with an .868 OPS, 14 home runs, 43 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 54 runs scored in 63 games (295 plate appearances) at Triple-A in 2026. The Twins' No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, but the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder's power/speed upside at a premier position still makes him stash-worthy in dynasty/keeper leagues despite his injury setbacks.
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman
Source: The Athletic - Aaron Gleeman