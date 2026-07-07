Wyatt Langford Hoping to Return Before the All-Star Break
Wyatt Langford (hamstring) ran at high intensity on Tuesday and is hoping to come off the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break next week, according to Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Just a few weeks ago, the Rangers said that Langford wouldn't return before the break, so he has exceeded expectations during his rehab. He's recovering from a strained left hamstring and would have to skip a minor-league rehab assignment if he's going to return this week/weekend. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick out of the University of Florida in the 2023 MLB draft continues to be plagued by injuries early in his career, but his high-end power/speed potential keeps him stash-worthy while he rehabs yet another injury. In 40 games and 173 plate appearances so far in 2026 in his third big-league season, Langford has hit .278/.324/.500 with an .824 OPS, eight home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, and six stolen bases. Langford had his first 20-20 season (22 homers and 22 steals) in just 134 games and 573 plate appearances in his second full MLB campaign.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson