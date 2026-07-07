Ryan Jeffers a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Impending Injury Return
Ryan Jeffers (hand) has been on the 10-day injured list since mid-May due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. However, Jeffers began a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday and could be on the verge of a return to the big leagues. The 29-year-old got off to a strong start to the 2026 season before the injury, hitting .295/.408/.541 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, and one stolen base across 147 plate appearances. Albeit in a small sample size, Jeffers had posted the lowest strikeout rate (15.6%) of his career while also posting his highest barrel rate (16.0%). If Jeffers picks up where he left off upon his return to the Twins, he profiles as a top-12 caliber catcher for fantasy managers with significant power upside. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Jeffers should be a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller