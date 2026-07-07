Francisco Alvarez Emerging as a High-Upside Power Bat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Francisco Alvarez got off to a slow start to the 2026 season, hitting .241 with four home runs across his first 128 plate appearances before suffering a knee injury in early May. However, since returning from the injury in mid-June, the 24-year-old has started to turn things around. Across 216 plate appearances for the season overall, Alvarez is hitting .251/.313/.426 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored. His underlying contact metrics also indicate significant power upside, as he's logged a 16.2% barrel rate. Health has been an issue for Alvarez throughout his career, so there's always a chance he could suffer another injury. Still, he profiles as a worthy power target for fantasy managers on the waiver wire as long as he's active.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller