Zack Wheeler Reaches Double-Digit Strikeouts for Second Straight Outing
Zack Wheeler wasn't too happy about being an All-Star Game snub, and he took it out on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in the Phillies' 4-1 victory at Great American Ballpark. Wheeler was dominant, allowing an earned run on four hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a season-high 14 hitters in seven innings for his ninth win of 2026. It was Wheeler's second straight start with double-digit punchouts after he fanned 10 in just 4 2/3 innings on July 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The only run the Reds mustered was on a solo homer by Eugenio Suarez. Wheeler will try to keep the good times rolling this year and close out the first half of the season strong in a good matchup this Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Wheeler came into 2026 fantasy drafts with some volatility following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, but he hasn't missed a beat in his 12th MLB season and is now sporting a 2.28 ERA. Keep him in all starting lineups for his upcoming matchup against the Tigers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com