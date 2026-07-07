Sean Manaea a Deep-League Streamer Following Return to Starting Role
Sean Manaea opened the 2026 season in a bulk relief role, but he was moved back into the team's rotation in mid-June. Manaea was bludgeoned for six earned runs across five innings in his most recent outing by the Atlanta Braves. However, the 34-year-old has pitched reasonably well as a starter before that appearance, recording a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts across 20 innings (four starts). At this point in his career, Manaea's upside for fantasy managers is limited, and he should be avoided in difficult matchups. Still, the veteran is just two seasons removed from his highly productive 2024 campaign, when he recorded a 3.47 ERA with 12 wins across 32 starts. In deeper league formats, fantasy managers can target Manaea as a matchup-based streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller