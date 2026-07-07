Kyle Finnegan Worth Stashing as a Long-Term Saves Source?
Kyle Finnegan has recorded a 2.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts, and one save. The veteran reliever has mostly been deployed in a setup role by Detroit, limiting his utility to fantasy managers. Finnegan's underlying metrics are also worrying, as he's logged just an 18.1% strikeout rate while walking 14.6% of the batters he's faced. Still, Tigers closer Kenley Jansen has been shaky this season, as he's pitched to a 4.98 ERA and has blown four saves in 14 opportunities. With 113 saves in 385 career MLB appearances, Finnegan has plenty of closer experience and could be the Tigers' preferred option if the team eventually decides to move away from Jansen. In deeper league formats, Finnegan could be worth stashing off the waiver wire for his long-term saves upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller