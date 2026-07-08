Walker Jenkins Returns to Form at Triple-A, is He a Must-Stash?
Walker Jenkins recently returned from the injured list and has hit the ground running. The Twins' top-ranked prospect had been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, but has quickly returned to form for Triple-A St. Paul, going 11-for-35 (.314) in the nine games since his return, including two doubles, two triples, a home run, and two stolen bases. For the season, the former fifth-overall draft pick is slashing .272/.385/.440 with three home runs, seven steals, and nearly as many walks (21) as strikeouts (23) in 34 games for the Saints. The talent is there, but injuries have limited him over the past few years and slowed his progression to the majors. However, if he can remain healthy, the 21-year-old should be in a position to make his big league debut sometime after the All-Star break, and he has the tools to be a multi-category producer, so fantasy managers in deeper 12-team leagues should consider stashing the 6-foot-3 slugger ahead of time.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com