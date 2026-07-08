Hogan Harris Still Worth Adding Despite Recent Struggles
Hogan Harris continues to provide steady production out of the bullpen in his fourth major league season. The 29-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, establishing himself as a reliable late-inning option for the Athletics. Harris struggled in June, posting a 6.30 ERA, but he has consistently shown the ability to bounce back from difficult stretches. His underlying metrics remain encouraging, highlighted by a .188 expected batting average that ranks in the 95th percentile across Major League Baseball. That elite contact suppression suggests better results could be on the way. Fantasy managers should remain patient despite his recent rough patch, as Harris profiles as both a strong buy-low candidate and a worthwhile waiver wire addition.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com