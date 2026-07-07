Ian Seymour Continues to Impress as a Starter, Fans 12 on Tuesday
Ian Seymour had another impressive start on Tuesday against the division-rival New York Yankees after he opened the season in the Rays' bullpen. Seymour allowed three earned runs on five hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out a career-high 12 batters in 5 1/3 innings for his sixth win of the season. The 27-year-old former second-rounder in 2020 out of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University entered Tuesday's appearance with a 4.02 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with two saves, 60 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 56 innings over 31 appearances (four starts) in his second year in the majors with Tampa. All of the runs that Seymour allowed on Tuesday came on a three-run homer by Ben Rice. He also generated 17 swings and misses on 94 pitches. In his four starts and two bulk relief appearances, Seymour has a 2.97 ERA while going at least five innings in his last four outings. Seymour is quickly generating waiver-wire interest in his transition to a starting role, and he's rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues. His final start of the first half is scheduled to come this weekend against the Seattle Mariners.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com