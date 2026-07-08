Agustin Ramirez Still a Top Stash Option with Five-Category Upside?
Agustin Ramirez remains an intriguing stash candidate despite an underwhelming sophomore campaign. The 24-year-old is slashing .230/.318/.345 with a .663 OPS, but his underlying metrics continue to point toward untapped offensive upside. Ramirez owns a 116.9 mph max exit velocity, which ranks in the 98th percentile across Major League Baseball. He also posted an 11.0 Barrel% during the 2025 season, highlighting his ability to consistently make contact while generating above-average power. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider stashing Ramirez now before his bat starts to heat up.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com