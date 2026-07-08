Tristan Peters Continues Breakout, Emerging as Strong Waiver-Wire Add
Tristan Peters continues to impress during his first season with the club, emerging as an intriguing waiver wire target in fantasy leagues. The 25-year-old is slashing .291/.347/.451 with a .798 OPS and five home runs across 86 games. He has been even better recently, hitting .314 with a .510 slugging percentage over his last 15 games while earning everyday playing time for the surging White Sox. Peters has provided consistent production at the plate and continues to create value with his all-around game. His 98th percentile fielding range should help keep him in the lineup on a regular basis. Fantasy managers looking for a productive outfielder should consider adding Peters before his roster percentage climbs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com