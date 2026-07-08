Is Hagen Smith Worth Stashing Despite Injury?
Hagen Smith (shoulder) was placed on the injured list back on June 16 with a shoulder impingement that was expected to keep him out for at least a month. That puts a return to the mound in late July looking like the most optimistic of scenarios, though a more realistic scenario may point to an August return. Even though his last start before the injury was his worst of the year (seven earned in 4 1/3 innings pitched), the southpaw had been showing well at Triple-A Charlotte before that, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 47 2/3 IP over the 12 starts prior to the last one. The White Sox even considered calling him up to make a start in June, so he could make his MLB debut later this season if he can get back on track upon his return. There is real strikeout upside here, with a career K% in the minors of 33.2 percent, although the walk rate of 16.2 percent still needs work. Even so, with an opponent batting average of .183, the former first-rounder could be a worthy stash option in deeper leagues once there is a clearer timeline for his return.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com