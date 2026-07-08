Quinn Mathews Trending Up, is He a Stash Ahead of Eventual Debut?
Quinn Mathews has been pitching well all season for Triple-A Memphis, but has really been making the case for a major league debut since late May. Over his last seven starts, the Cards' sixth-ranked prospect has pitched to a 2.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a 21.4 percent K-BB% with 46 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. The southpaw's opponent batting average is just .178 on the year, but he has been prone to allowing home runs this season, with a gaudy 24.0 percent HR/FB%, and together with a 15.2 percent walk rate, it has likely factored into why he hasn't already made his debut in the majors. But with zero walks allowed in his last start, perhaps he's finally ready for the jump. The 25-year-old could be up by August, and with his strikeout potential, he could be a worthwhile stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues for managers looking for pitching help.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com