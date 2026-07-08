Elmer Rodriguez Strikes Out Six in Latest Start, Back on Stash Radar?
Elmer Rodriguez struck out six in his latest start at Triple-A, though he also yielded eight hits (one home run) and a pair of walks across 6 1/3 innings pitched. The Yankees' third-ranked prospect is biding his time at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until he is needed again in the big leagues. The team has already called him up twice this season, and the results were not great. The right-hander made four starts and pitched to a 4.76 ERA (6.11 xFIP), 1.76 WHIP, and walked more batters (11) than he struck out (10) in 17 innings of work. The 6-foot-4 hurler is slated to pitch for the RailRiders again on Thursday, though the Yankees also do not currently have a starter announced for their Thursday matchup against Tampa Bay, so perhaps Rodriguez could be an option. Nevertheless, fantasy managers desperate for pitching help should monitor the situation as the 22-year-old could be in line for another call-up shortly, even if it doesn't come Thursday, though there is little reason to stash him in most leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com