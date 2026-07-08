Is Kahlil Watson an Emerging Power/Speed Threat on the Waiver Wire?
Kahlil Watson is hitting .233/.258/.333 with one home run, nine RBI, three runs scored, and six stolen bases. With Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (foot) currently on the injured list due to a fractured foot, Watson has emerged as a near-everyday player for Cleveland. The 23-year-old's underlying plate skills are concerning, as he's logged just a 3.2% walk rate while striking out in 35.5% of his plate appearances. However, Watson owns a strong 10.5% barrel rate, and he posted a 49.7% hard-hit rate across 254 plate appearances at Triple-A this season before being promoted. Watson also stole 15 bases in the minors, so he carries some power/speed upside for fantasy managers. In deeper league formats, Watson could be worth taking a flier on as a waiver wire pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller