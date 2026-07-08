Is Ryan Sloan the Next Mariners Pitcher to Debut?
Ryan Sloan has spent the entire 2026 season at the Double-A level but has been overshadowed by his teammate Kade Anderson. While Anderson has recently jumped Sloan on the team prospect board (on MLB.com), Sloan possesses nearly as much upside, sitting as MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect and the team's No. 2 overall prospect. Through the first half of the 2026 season, the 55th overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft has posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his first 62 1/3 innings at Double-A. He has struck out an impressive 77 hitters and walked only 12. During the 2025 season, Sloan made his professional debut and tossed 82 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over stints in the lower levels. Given Sloan's previous professional experience, the Mariners could turn to him first, rather than Anderson, when they need depth down the stretch. For now, Sloan is worth close monitoring, as a promotion to Triple-A could be imminent.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com