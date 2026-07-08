Sonny Gray Unlikely to be Dealt at Trade Deadline
Sonny Gray's contract that make it unlikely he'll be dealt at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan. For one, Gray has a no-trade clause. Secondly, on top of the $10 million he'd be owed in salary for the final two months of the season, his restructured contract after his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027. It makes Gray a pretty pricey deadline pitching acquisition, which makes it unlikely that he's dealt unless Boston is willing to pay down a significant portion and convince Gray to accept a deal. Despite below-average velocity, the 36-year-old veteran continues to find ways to get hitters out with his cutter-shaped fastball as his primary weapon. His deep arsenal has allowed him to have a fantastic first year in Boston in 2026, going 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings over his 16 starts. If Gray were to be traded, his best fits would be with the Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, or White Sox.
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan