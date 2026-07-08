Luis Arraez as Good as Gone at This Year's Trade Deadline?
Luis Arraez at this year's deadline. Despite being 29 years old and primarily a batting average asset, Arraez "has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams" than most other big trade candidates around the league. His defense at second base in San Fran has been among the best in the league. The three-time All-Star and three-time batting champion is going to lead baseball in strikeout rate for the fifth straight season. His versatility -- he also has experience at first base -- will only expand his trade market, making it likely he'll join his fifth different team in five years. Arraez's MLB-best contact ability combined with newfound defensive value will have more teams interested in him than they were when he was a free agent in the offseason. The Rays, Nationals, Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Guardians, and Pirates could all be in on him. Arraez is currently slashing .327/.364/.462 with an .826 OPS, four homers, 34 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 45 runs scored in 86 games with the Gigantes.
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan