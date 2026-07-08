Andrew Fischer Not Slowing Down at Double-A, Emerging as Elite Dynasty Asset
Andrew Fischer has continued to perform at a high level at Double-A this season and is emerging as a high-end dynasty asset. While Fischer is only viewed as the No. 8-ranked prospect in a deep Brewers system on MLB.com and is outside the overall top-100, his upside should not be understated. Fischer began the 2026 regular season at the High-A level, where he posted a sharp .298/.443/.675 line with a 1.118 OPS. During this 54-game stint, Fischer went deep an eye-catching 20 times while swiping four bags. He has since been bumped up to Double-A Biloxi, where he has held a similar .321/.457/.893 line with eight home runs in just 17 games. The former 20th overall pick in last year's draft is solidifying himself as one of the top power hitters in the upper minors.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com