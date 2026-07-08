Theo Gillen Surging Up Prospect Rankings Amid Impressive First Half
Theo Gillen has seen his productivity surge dramatically over the first half of the season. Entering the All-Star break, the former 18th overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft is now listed as MLB.com's No. 9-ranked prospect (in all of baseball) and Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect. Gillen began the 2026 season at the High-A level, where he produced at an elite level, carrying a .342/.449/.589 line with a 1.038 OPS. During this 57-game stretch, Gillen hit 12 home runs and swiped an impressive 28 bags. He has since been moved up to Double-A, where he has posted a .180/.268/.240 line with no home runs. However, given that he is only 20 years old, managers should expect some growing pains. While a 2026 debut is highly unlikely, Gillen could enter the 2027 season as a consensus top-10 prospect if he maintains this pace.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com