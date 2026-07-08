Is Zyhir Hope Nearing a Call to Triple-A?
Zyhir Hope has enjoyed a strong first half of the season wth Double-A Tulsa and should be in the mix to push for a second-half promotion to Triple-A. Currently, Hope is viewed as the sport's No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 3 overall prospect in a deep Dodgers system that features some of the top outfield prospects in the game, such as Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota. Through 77 games with Double-A this season, the 21-year-old has posted a strong .286/.362/.500 line with a .862 OPS, 15 doubles, 16 home runs, and an impressive 13 stolen bases. Last summer, he spent most of his time with High-A before moving up to Double-A late in the season. Given his current production, dynasty managers should expect Hope to reach Oklahoma City later in the season, which sets him up to compete for an early 2027 MLB debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com