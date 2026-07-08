👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Is Zyhir Hope Nearing a Call to Triple-A?

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Jul 8, 2026, 12:35 PM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Zyhir Hope has enjoyed a strong first half of the season wth Double-A Tulsa and should be in the mix to push for a second-half promotion to Triple-A. Currently, Hope is viewed as the sport's No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 3 overall prospect in a deep Dodgers system that features some of the top outfield prospects in the game, such as Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota. Through 77 games with Double-A this season, the 21-year-old has posted a strong .286/.362/.500 line with a .862 OPS, 15 doubles, 16 home runs, and an impressive 13 stolen bases. Last summer, he spent most of his time with High-A before moving up to Double-A late in the season. Given his current production, dynasty managers should expect Hope to reach Oklahoma City later in the season, which sets him up to compete for an early 2027 MLB debut.--Andy Smith
Source: MiLB.com
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Quinshon Judkins

Set for a Big Year 2?
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Rasul Douglas

to Sign One-Year Deal With Commanders
Terrion Arnold

Now a Free Agent Following Legal Issues
Woody Marks

Expected to Get "Lots of Opportunities"
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Eli Raridon

Patriots Hoping Rookie Eli Raridon Can Contribute Immediately
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield "Not Close" on a Contract Extension
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Brooks Barnhizer

Posts Double-Double in Thunder Loss
Henri Veesaar

Fills Stat Sheet in Hawks Summer League Win
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
Chuba Hubbard

Should Chuba Hubbard Be Targeted at his Current ADP?
Hunter Dickinson

Re-Signs With Pelicans on Two-Way Deal
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
Los Angeles Lakers

Jonathan Kuminga Remains Lakers Target in Free Agency
Juwan Johnson

a High-Volume Sleeper in the Closing Rounds of 2026 Drafts
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Bruce Thornton

Signs Four-Year Deal With Rockets
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Felix Okpara

Lands Two-Way Deal With Wizards
Kimani Vidal

an Undervalued Insurance Back in 2026
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Quinten Post

Joins Grizzlies After Warriors Decline to Match Offer Sheet
Joe Mixon

Remains Unsigned as Training Camps Approach
Brian Robinson Jr.

Still One of the Most Important Insurance Backs in the League
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
D'Angelo Russell

Traded to Grizzlies
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
D'Andre Swift

is a Sell-High Candidate
Khris Middleton

Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Ray Davis

Could Offer Handcuff Value
Gary Harris

Moves to Detroit
Taurean Prince

Traded to Pistons
Travis Kelce

has Buy-Low Dynasty Value
Caris LeVert

Traded to the Bucks
Jordan James

is Interesting Buy-Low Option
Kevon Looney

Joins Lakers on One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal
Mack Hollins

Becoming a Cut Candidate
Jalen Brunson

Undergoes Left-Wrist Surgery
Tyreek Hill

"Wishful Thinking" That Tyreek Hill Plays in 2026?
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Jaylin Noel

Profiles as a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Audric Estimé

Audric Estime's Dynasty Appeal is Extremely Limited Entering 2026
Tank Dell

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Buy Low on Tank Dell?
Isaiah Likely

Remains a Potential Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
Cameron Boozer

Hits Four Threes Against the Jazz
Donovan Mitchell

Cavaliers Lock Up Donovan Mitchell on Maximum Extension
Darryn Peterson

Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
Chris Mañon

Chris Manon Delivers 24 Points and Full Stat Line in Lakers Win
Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Bounces Back With 19 Points in Spurs Loss
Kingston Flemings

Shows Two-Way Stat Mix in Hawks Win
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players