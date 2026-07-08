Can Sebastian Walcott Debut at Triple-A in the Second Half?
Sebastian Walcott has been sidelined for the entire first half of the season due to a knee injury. However, according to team sources, Walcott has been progressing quite well and remains on schedule to return to game action sometime in August. Even though Walcott has yet to step on the diamond this season, the No. 10-ranked prospect in baseball is worth closely monitoring, especially for those in dyasnty/keeper formats. In 2025, the 20-year-old spent his entire campaign at the Double-A level, where he posted a .255/.355/.386 line with a .741 OPS. He swiped 32 bags while going deep 13 times. Managers should pay close attention to his rehab assignment as the Rangers could send him to Triple-A once cleared for action. While an MLB debut will have to wait until 2027, he could quickly re-emerge as an elite dynasty option once he is activated from the injured list.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com