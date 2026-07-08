Matt Chapman Not Feeling Any Better
Matt Chapman (abdomen) is back with the team following paternity leave, but his abdominal strain isn't feeling any better, according to Evan Webeck of The California Post. The Giants placed Chapman on the 10-day injured list on July 1. Since he hasn't made any real progress, it's highly unlikely that he will be ready to return from the IL when he's eligible to be reinstated this Saturday. It remains to be seen if the veteran right-handed slugger will be ready to rejoin the starting lineup to begin the second half of the season on Friday, July 17. In the meantime, Casey Schmitt has been filling in as San Fran's third baseman, which has opened up playing time in the outfield for rookie Victor Bericoto. The 33-year-old Chapman had a down first half of the 2026 season, his third year in the Bay Area, hitting .235/.324/.368 with a career-worst .692 OPS, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 84 games across 352 plate appearances. Chapman's .210 xBA and .286 xwOBA don't paint a rosy picture the rest of the way, either, so fantasy managers should think twice about buying low on him.
Source: The California Post - Evan Webeck
Source: The California Post - Evan Webeck