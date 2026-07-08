Jordan Mason Emerging as a Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026
Jordan Mason recorded 809 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 173 touches. The 27-year-old has recorded just 28 receptions in 61 career NFL games, so his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring leagues is limited. Mason will also likely continue to split playing time in Minnesota with veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr., capping the workload potential of both backs. However, Jones Sr. is entering his age-32 season and has missed at least five games in two out of the last three years. Mason profiles as the better early-down and goal line rusher of the two backs, and the Vikings overall offense should be significantly improved with better quarterback play in 2026. As the 41st running back off the board by current redraft ADP, Mason profiles as a sneaky sleeper for fantasy managers to target in drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller