Freddy Peralta a Buy-Low Arm Before the Break?
Freddy Peralta has not made life easy on fantasy managers, but the buy-low window is at least worth checking before the All-Star break. The 30-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 98 strikeouts through 100 innings, which is a long way from the SP2 value managers thought they were getting. His latest outing against Atlanta was not a clean win either, though six strikeouts and only one earned run over 4 2/3 innings were a step in the right direction. There is still enough here to avoid panic-selling. Peralta's 4.29 FIP and .301 xwOBA are better than the surface damage, so this is more hold-and-shop than cut bait. Since he was still rostered in 93% of Yahoo leagues in RotoBaller's latest Cut List, Peralta is a cautious buy-low target only if the other manager is fed up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller