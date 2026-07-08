Bailey Ober Expected to be Activated and Start on Thursday
Bailey Ober (elbow) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start on Thursday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians. It will be Ober's first start for the Twins since going on the IL in late May with a right flexor strain in his elbow. In his two minor-league rehab starts on the farm, Ober gave up seven runs with six strikeouts and no walks in 8 1/3 total innings. He got up to 76 pitches in his final rehab outing, so he shouldn't be faced with a pitch-count limit in his return to Minnesota's starting rotation this week. The 30-year-old veteran lacks considerable fantasy upside because of his decreased velocity and career 23.2% strikeout rate. In his 66 2/3 innings pitched with the Twins in 2026, Ober has a career-low 16.4% strikeout rate while going 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA (4.98 FIP), 1.21 WHIP, and 46:18 K:BB in 12 starts. In five starts in May, Ober went 3-2 with a rough 5.97 ERA (6.08 FIP), 17 strikeouts, and five walks in 28 2/3 innings. Nobody should be in a rush to scoop him up off the waiver wire or start him on Thursday against Cleveland.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes