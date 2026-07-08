Brendan Donovan Could Start Rehab Assignment Any Day Now
Brendan Donovan (groin) worked out on Tuesday in Arizona and will go through another workout on Wednesday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. The hope is that he will start playing in minor-league rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League after that. The 29-year-old utility man is making progress, but he's not going to be ready to rejoin Seattle's major-league roster before the end of the first half of the season this Sunday. Depending on how Donovan's rehab assignment goes, though, he could be ready for the start of the second half on Friday, July 17. The former seventh-rounder of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 out of the University of South Alabama was expected to be a key contributor for the M's in 2026, but he's managed to play in just 25 games due to injuries, going 23-for-84 (.274) with three homers, eight RBI, nine runs, and a stolen base. Donovan is more attractive in real baseball than fantasy because of his low power/speed ceiling, but he hits for average and is eligible at second base, third base, shortstop, and outfield in Yahoo leagues. He's currently rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish