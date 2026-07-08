Elijah Sarratt Needs Camp Buzz Before Redraft Appeal
Elijah Sarratt has enough dynasty appeal to keep stashed, but his redraft case still needs help. The fourth-round rookie brings a real college resume after catching 65 passes for 830 yards and an FBS-leading 15 touchdowns at Indiana last season, and Baltimore's own draft coverage has pointed to his size, contested-catch ability, and possible red-zone usefulness. That matters in a Ravens offense that could use more big targets after adding Sarratt and third-rounder Ja'Kobi Lane. The problem is that Sarratt is not walking into a clean role. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman sit atop the depth chart, Devontez Walker has been framed as the current favorite for No. 3 receiver work, and Lane was drafted a round earlier. RotoBaller's board also has Sarratt outside the top 240 overall and around WR99, with no listed ADP. He is a good taxi-squad stash and late rookie-draft swing, but redraft managers can leave him alone unless August reports point to a real offensive role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller