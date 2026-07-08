Bryan Woo's Road Struggles Masking Second-Half Value?
Bryan Woo has not been automatic away from home, and that may be the only opening fantasy managers get in trade talks. The 26-year-old gave up nine hits, one walk, and four runs, three earned, over five innings Tuesday, July 7, against Miami. His home-road split is hard to ignore, with Woo sitting at 6-0 with a 2.10 ERA in Seattle and 1-6 with a 6.28 ERA on the road. The full profile is still a lot better than the road blowups. Woo has a 4.23 ERA, but the 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 3.06 FIP are not the numbers of a pitcher to panic-sell. Since he is already rostered in roughly 98% of leagues, this is a trade-market play, not a waiver chase. Check in if his manager is annoyed, but do not sell low.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller