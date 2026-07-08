Pitching Prospect Hayden Mullins Gets the Call to Triple-A

Jul 8, 2026, 2:50 PM ET

The Boston Red Sox have promoted left-handed pitching prospect Hayden Mullins from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, according to Milb.com. Mullins, the club's No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, earned the promotion to the highest minor-league level by going 3-1 with a 5.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 73:31 K:BB in 47 2/3 innings pitched across 12 appearances (11 starts) for Portland in the first half. The 25-year-old former 12th-round pick in 2022 out of Auburn University didn't have great numbers at Double-A, but his 34.8% strikeout rate ranked second in the Eastern League. The 6-foot, 194-pounder could eventually make his way into Boston's big-league starting rotation by the end of the 2026 season because of his swing-and-miss fastball. Mullins' low-80s slider is also viewed as a plus secondary pitch, and he adds a sinking changeup and a work-in-progress cutter. A complicated delivery with a lot of moving parts needs to be refined, though, and can get him in trouble with his control. Mullins' ceiling might be as a backend starting pitcher at the next level.