Travis Etienne Jr. Better as a Win-Now Piece Than Rebuild Hold
Travis Etienne Jr. still has plenty of short-term dynasty value, but he fits contenders better than rebuilding teams. Etienne is entering his age-27 season after giving Jacksonville 1,107 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 36 catches, 292 receiving yards, and six receiving scores in 17 games last year. New Orleans then brought him home on a four-year deal, so this is not a throwaway veteran signing. The tricky part is figuring out how clean the workload will be. Alvin Kamara is still in the building, and Kellen Moore has talked about finding roles for multiple backs rather than simply handing everything to one player. That does not kill Etienne's value, but it does make him easier to like for 2026 production than as a long-range dynasty anchor. RotoBaller has him ranked as the RB15 across formats, which is already starter pricing. Contenders can still buy if they need points now, but rebuilders should be willing to cash out if someone is paying near low-end RB1 value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller