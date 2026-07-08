A's Send Max Muncy Down to Triple-A
Max Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday to clear a roster spot for the return of first baseman/outfielder Tyler Soderstrom (hip) from the 10-day injured list, according to MLB.com. Muncy will most likely be back in Sacramento with the A's at some point in the second half of the season for infield depth, but for now, he'll head to the farm and work on making more contact with the baseball. In his second big-league season, the 23-year-old former 25th overall pick in 2021 has hit just .227/.303/.396 with a .699 OPS, five home runs, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored, three stolen bases, and a 33.1% strikeout rate in 46 games across 175 plate appearances. Muncy hit only .214 (44-for-206) with nine homers, 23 RBI, 17 runs, and a 30.9% strikeout rate in his first 63 major-league games for the A's in 2025. The right-hander has eligibility at second base, third base, and shortstop and has decent power, making him attractive to fantasy managers in deeper leagues. Right now, Muncy is only rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com