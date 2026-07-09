Is Jarren Duran Poised for a Big Second Half?
Jarren Duran is hitting below the Mendoza Line this season, but he could be a key pickup for the second half if he's available on the waiver wire or via a cheap trade. Duran hit .170 with one homer through the first 26 games of the season, but in May, he turned things around and hit .261 with nine homers and a .372 wOBA in 27 games. He's cooled back off in June and July, hitting .161 with three homers and only a .215 wOBA. Duran is an extremely streaky hitter and did pick up multiple hits in two of his last three games. He has dropped way down the lineup, lately, and has failed to live up to his draft-day expectations. However, if he gets hot in the second half with the Red Sox or another team after a change of scenery, he could be a key difference-maker down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller.
Source: RotoBaller.