Marcus Sasser Acquired by Mavericks in Six-Team Trade
Marcus Sasser was acquired from the Detroit Pistons as part of a six-team trade, according to Mavs PR. Dallas also added Santi Aldama and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic in the deal. Sasser had a limited role in Detroit last season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 12.0 minutes per game. The 25-year-old shot 41.5 percent from three-point range, which gives him a useful path to bench minutes in his new home. However, his immediate fantasy ceiling is severely capped by a crowded depth chart. With Kyrie Irving returning to health to anchor the backcourt alongside Ryan Nembhard and rookie Sergio de Larrea, Sasser will have to fight for consistent reserve reps under new head coach Dusty May. Until he carves out a definitive rotation role, his fantasy value remains thin.
Source: Mavs PR
Source: Mavs PR