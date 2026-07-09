Jonas Valanciunas Drawing Knicks Interest in Free Agency
Jonas Valanciunas is among the centers on the New York Knicks' radar, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The Knicks had interest in Valanciunas during the 2024 offseason, and Begley noted that New York would have solid center depth if he chooses them in free agency. The veteran big man averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 65 games last season while playing a limited role in Denver. New York already added Andre Drummond behind Karl-Anthony Towns, so Valanciunas would likely need a clear backup role to regain fantasy relevance. His best path remains rebounds, efficient scoring, and short-minute double-double production.
Source: Ian Begley
Source: Ian Begley