Brandon Woodruff to Get Second Opinion on Shoulder
Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) recently underwent an MRI exam, but the results came back inconclusive. The right-hander will get a second opinion, with the news that Woodruff is dealing with a right anterior shoulder capsule issue on Wednesday. Dr. Keith Meister will be the one doing the second opinion, the same doctor who performed Woodruff's shoulder surgery in 2023. The veteran right-hander is looking at an extended absence and is possibly done for the season. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more information.
Source: Adam McCalvy
Source: Adam McCalvy