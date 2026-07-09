Jacob Webb Earns Another Save for Cubs, Entering Short-Term Must-Start Territory?
Jacob Webb closed out his team's 9-7 win in Baltimore with a clean ninth inning, getting three straight groundouts to earn his fourth save of the season. He has not given up a run in seven straight outings, going 2-0 with two saves and a hold, while also recording eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. On the season, the 32-year-old righty has a 3.18 ERA and 3.85 FIP, with 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Webb seems to be the preferred option in the closer committee when available, although Trent Thornton earned a save on Tuesday after Webb came in to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. The Cubs' primary closer, Daniel Palencia (elbow), is recovering from a flexor strain and will not return until after the break. He has not started a rehab assignment yet, so Webb could remain in an expanded role for a few more weeks, making him a valuable option in the bullpen for your fantasy team. For as long as he's getting high-leverage work, he's a strong option to grab from waiver wires or to start if you have him on your roster.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN