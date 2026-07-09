Egor Demin Shows More Aggressive Attack for Nets
Egor Demin has made his improved offensive aggression a key Summer League storyline, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Demin reportedly added 13 to 15 pounds in the offseason and has looked more comfortable using his size to get into the paint. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a rookie last season, but his fantasy ceiling depends on turning that playmaking base into more efficient scoring. If the added strength leads to more rim pressure and free-throw chances, Demin could take a useful second-year step.
Source: Brian Lewis
Source: Brian Lewis