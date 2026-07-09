Tez Johnson Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
Tez Johnson popped up on the fantasy radar by taking advantage of an injury-depleted receiver room as a rookie in 2025. With the overlapping absences of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan thrusting him into a featured role, Johnson made 22 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns over a seven-game mid-season stretch in which he became a regular part of the fantasy discussion for the Buccaneers. While Evans' departure in free agency means Tampa will be without its all-time receiving leader for the first time since 2013, the depth in the room is as strong as it's been in the Baker Mayfield era, with both Godwin and McMillan expected to be back at full health and 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka looking to take another step forward after showing flashes of dominance as a rookie. The team also spent a third-round pick on 6'3" boundary receiver Ted Hurst, leaving Johnson to fight for the fourth or fifth spot on the depth chart and potentially limiting him to a handful of gadget packages. At RotoBaller's WR116, he does not figure to factor into 2026 drafts, but having already demonstrated the ability to contribute in a pinch, Johnson could again be targeted on waiver wires should in-season injuries thin the Buccaneers' receiver room.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller