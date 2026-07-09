Can Jared Goff Help to Win Leagues in 2026?
Jared Goff has led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. In four fully healthy seasons with the Lions, he has never finished outside the top 10 for fantasy, and despite expected improvements to both the team's offensive line and play calling ahead of the 2026 season, he is currently being drafted as the QB16. The Lions return both 1,000-yard receivers from a year ago, and with tight end Sam LaPorta expected back at full health and three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs ready to inherit a true bell cow role, an easy argument could be made for Goff's supporting cast as the strongest in the league. The former first overall pick has topped 4,400 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in each of the past four seasons, and with the Lions boasting what is on paper one of the league's most fantasy-friendly schedules, there is no reason to expect that streak should end in 2026. In a season where the third, or even fourth tier of fantasy quarterbacks is deep and flat, Goff may be the poster child for punting at the position and is capable of delivering a league-winning performance from the closing rounds of drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller