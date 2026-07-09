Sal Stewart Heating Up Again, Clubs Two Homers on Wednesday
Sal Stewart was seeing the ball well in the team's 11-5 rout over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Great American Ballpark, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and a walk to raise his season batting average to .256 and his OPS to .822. In what has been a breakout first half for the 22-year-old former first-rounder in 2022, he now has a .341 on-base percentage, .481 slugging percentage, 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 50 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 91 games and 396 plate appearances in his first full season in the big leagues. Wednesday's contest was Stewart's second multi-homer performance of his career. After a lull following a hot start at the plate, Stewart has picked things up heading into the All-Star break, going 17-for-54 (.315) with five home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI, and 10 runs scored in 13 games across 58 plate appearances since June 24. He has done enough in the first half in his second year in the majors to earn his first All-Star appearance in 2026. Stewart is now rostered in 94% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com