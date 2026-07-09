Tyler Tolbert Emerging as a Speed Threat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Tyler Tolbert is hitting .373/.411/.510 with two home runs, five RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has been utilized as a pinch runner and a defensive replacement for most of 2026. However, Tolbert has moved into more of an everyday role of late and has been red-hot, collecting 12 hits in his last 16 plate appearances. Tolbert has never demonstrated much power throughout his professional career, so fantasy managers should not expect his current surge to be a sign of a full-scale breakout. Still, Tolbert offers elite speed, which has helped him log a .327 batting average across 114 career MLB plate appearances. For fantasy managers in need of stolen bases and some batting average upside, Tolbert could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller