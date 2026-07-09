Does Nolan McLean Still Carry League-Winning Upside?
Nolan McLean has recorded a 6-5 record with a 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts. It's been a rollercoaster ride of a season so far for McLean, who pitched to a 2.55 ERA through the end of April but then struggled to a 6.10 ERA in May. The 24-year-old has been prone to blow-up outings this year, as he's allowed six earned runs or more on three separate occasions. Still, McLean pitched well in June (2.79 ERA), and his underlying numbers still hint at ace upside. McLean is averaging 96.3 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a stellar 19.2% K-BB rate. Fantasy managers may want to explore buying low on McLean ahead of the All-Star break due to his second-half breakout potential.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller