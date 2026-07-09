Aaron Judge to be Re-Imaged During All-Star Break
Aaron Judge (ribs) will be re-imaged during the All-Star break next week. Cashman is still anticipating Judge's return at some point this season based on the original diagnosis. When the Yankees placed Judge on the 10-day injured list five weeks ago with a stress fracture in his rib, they said he'd be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. There hasn't been a firm timetable for Judge's return, but we should have a clearer picture after he undergoes more testing next week. The 34-year-old three-time MVP and seven-time All-Star should obviously be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues as a difference-maker across the board when he's healthy. When Judge returns in the second half, he'll be returning to a .248/.375/.533 slash line with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases across his 214 at-bats. The Yankees have been without both Judge and right-handed slugger Giancarlo Stanton (calf) for most of the first half, so getting them both back after the All-Star break will be huge as they attempt to catch the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera