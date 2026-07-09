Pete Alonso Still Carries League-Winning Power Potential
Pete Alonso is hitting .250/.341/.468 with 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 55 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 31-year-old got off to a slow start to his first season in Baltimore, hitting .198 with four home runs through the end of April. However, Alonso has turned it on and looked like his usual self since then, crushing 16 home runs across 268 plate appearances since the start of May. Alonso's 12.5% barrel rate is down slightly from his career mark of 14.7%, but he's still making tons of hard contact (53.7% hard-hit rate). Now that the early-season adjustment to a new environment is behind him, Alonso profiles as one of the most reliable and durable power sources in fantasy baseball. In leagues where his value may still be lagging due to his slow start, Alonso profiles as a clear buy candidate for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller