Jo Adell Stays Hot With Two Homers in Rout of Rangers
Jo Adell stayed hot at the plate in the team's 13-1 blowout win over the division-rival Texas Rangers on Wednesday on the road at Globe Life Field, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored, and a strikeout to raise his season average to .251 and his OPS to .703. The 27-year-old right-handed slugger is now up to 13 homers, 52 RBI, 42 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 92 games across 385 plate appearances in 2026 in his seventh year in the majors. He's added a .296 on-base percentage and .407 slugging percentage. After three hitless games to begin July, Adell is now on a three-game hit streak, and he's batting .276 (16-for-58) with three homers, three doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, and six runs scored in his last 15 games, dating back to June 20. Adell has lowered his strikeout rate to 22.1% this year, but his walk rate sits at a career-low 2.9%, which makes him a drain in OBP leagues. The former first-rounder can be streaky, but he proved last year by hitting 37 homers and driving in 98 runs that he can carry a fantasy squad with his power when he's on.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com