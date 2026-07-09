Is Wilyer Abreu Currently Undervalued by Fantasy Managers?
Wilyer Abreu is hitting .260/.331/.423 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, and six stolen bases. While Boston largely deployed Abreu in a big-side platoon role in both 2024 and 2025, the 28-year-old has proven he can hit lefty pitching so far this season. Across 118 plate appearances against lefties, Abreu is slashing .356/.436/.525 with an 11.9% walk rate and a 14.4% strikeout rate. Abreu's underlying contact metrics also remain strong, as he's logged a 10.3% barrel rate overall this season while lowering his strikeout rate to a career-best 20.9%. While Abreu may not carry high-end fantasy upside in any one category, he profiles as a solid compiler now that he's established himself as an everyday player. Fantasy managers in need of outfield help may want to explore Abreu's value on the trade market.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller