Carlos Rodon to Play Catch on Thursday
Carlos Rodon (elbow) will play catch on Thursday for the first time since landing on the 15-day injured list last Friday with inflammation in his left elbow, according to Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network. Rodon will have a shot to return to the Yankees' starting rotation in the second half, but in a best-case scenario, the 33-year-old veteran isn't expected to be back until at least early August. The Yankees aren't going to rush Rodon, who missed the start of the 2026 season after having surgery last October to remove loose bodies and to shave down a bone spur in his left elbow. The three-time All-Star has looked good in his nine starts for the Yankees this year in his fourth season with the team, going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.46 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings pitched, making him stash-worthy in most fantasy leagues. However, fantasy managers are going to need to be patient.
Source: Yes Network - Meredith Marakovits
Source: Yes Network - Meredith Marakovits