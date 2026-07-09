Austin Riley a Buy-Low Name, But Only at the Right Price?
Austin Riley is still the type of name worth checking on in trades, but this is not an automatic buy-low spot. The 29-year-old has been a major letdown with a .209 average, nine home runs, 41 RBI, five steals, and a .623 OPS over 330 at-bats. There is enough track record here to make a rebound possible, and his 10.3% barrel rate and 90.4 mph average exit velocity are not dead numbers. They are just not close to the impact profile fantasy managers are used to seeing from him. That makes the price everything. Riley's .204 xBA, .368 xSLG, 42.4% hard-hit rate, and 29.1% strikeout rate do not scream second-half league-winner, and Atlanta recently had him batting seventh. He is still rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues, so this is a trade play only. Buy if the discount is real. Otherwise, let someone else chase the name.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller